CBI questions Signal JE

Balasore: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday interrogated Soro Signal Junior Engineer (JE) Amir Khan in connection with the triple train accident at Bahanaga. He was questioned at his rented house in Balasore, which was sealed by a five-member team of the Central agency on Monday. Sources said the JE was initially interrogated by the CBI at an undisclosed location.



Meanwhile, the South Eastern Railway (SER) on Tuesday clarified that none of its staff is missing or absconding and all are cooperating with the CBI in its probe into triple-train mishap.

"There are some media reports that one of the staff is missing/absconding. However, it is to be clarified that all the staff are part of CBI and CRS inquiry. None of the staff are missing/absconding," the SER said. The CBI had sealed the rented house of the Junior Engineer (signal) on Monday as no one was there at the house.