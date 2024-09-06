CCB bets Naxal leader Anirudh Rajan from Haryana arrested

Bengaluru: The Central Crime Bureau of Bengaluru Police have nabbed Anirudh Rajan, suspected to be a Naxal leader from Haryana and a worker of the CPI (Maoist) movement in the country. He had come to Bengaluru from Haryana on September 4th to meet his girlfriend. He was arrested by the Anti-Terrorist Squad of the CCB.

According to the police, he was working for the Naxal wing of the CPI (Maoist), a banned organisation. He organised funding and held meetings with party workers and sympathisers in various parts of the country. The police ATS team and the anti-Naxal team laid a trap for him. 2 bags, pen drives, and a tab were seized from Anirudh Rajan. A case has been registered against under the UAPA Act. At present, the accused have been taken into custody, and further interrogation is being conducted. A case has been registered in Upparapet police station.

According to Mahesh B., Inspector, ATC, they received information that Anirudh Rajan, a CPI (Maoist) activist from Chennai, had been in Bengaluru for a few days and was taking a bus from Kempegowda Bus Station to a different location.

The complaint stated that after the accused's movements raised suspicion, Upparpet Police station woman sub-inspector Sulochana, who had been alerted by the ATC, apprehended him.

Mahesh claimed that upon being brought to the CCB's Madiwala Interrogation Centre, he admitted to being Anirudh Rajan, a Haryana native living in Chennai and that for the previous five years, he had been a member of the CPI (Maoist).

They also raided one of his friends' homes in Indiranagar, claiming to have discovered more incriminating documents there. CCB officials have also recovered an Aadhar card under the pseudonym Vikas Ghatge.

According to CCB officials, Anirudh Rajan was assigned to work as a courier, raise money, and plan covert gatherings of people who support the Naxals while operating clandestinely. The complaint also claimed that he was involved in party cadre recruitment.

He is currently the subject of a case filed by Upparpet Police under several provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, the Aadhar Act, 2016, Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, 2023, and produced him before the magistrate, and the court has remanded him to 14 days of police custody.