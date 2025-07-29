Centre approves Rs 1.49 crore for day care cancer centre at Wenlock hospital

Mangaluru: Ina major boost to cancer care infrastructure in coastal Karnataka, the Central government has approved the establishment of a Day Care Cancer Centre (DCCC) at the Wenlock District Hospital in Mangaluru, with an allocation of up to ₹1.49 crore under the National Health Mission (NHM).

Dakshina Kannada MP Capt. Brijesh Chowta announced the approval on Monday, stating that the new centre aims to bridge the gap in cancer care between rural and urban regions by providing timely, localised services. The initiative is part of a nationwide rollout announced in the Union Budget 2025–26 to set up DCCCs in all district hospitals over the next three years. In the first phase, 200 such centres are being established based on data from the National Cancer Registry and proposals submitted by state governments. Sixteen districts in Karnataka have been selected.

The Mangaluru centre will offer cancer screening, diagnostics, chemotherapy, palliative care, awareness programmes, and supportive services — all within the Wenlock Hospital campus. It aims to reduce the patient load on tertiary hospitals and improve treatment access at the district level. MP Chowta welcomed the Centre’s decision and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda for addressing a vital need of the region. He termed the approval “a timely and people-centric decision” that will ease the treatment burden for patients who would otherwise need to travel long distances.