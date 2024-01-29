Chief Minister Siddaramaiah lashes out at BJP-RSS

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah called upon the women and youth beneficiaries of the guarantee schemes to give a fitting reply to the lies generated by BJP-RSS.

He was speaking after distributing the facilities and equipments of various departments to 30,125 beneficiaries of Tumkur district and launching development projects worth Rs 697.27 crore.

'This programme is an answer to those who claim that the guarantee schemes are not implemented and there is no money in the government. We have implemented all the five guarantee schemes. Beneficiaries of these schemes must give a fitting reply to the liars', the CM said.

'Even though there is severe drought in the state, the Union Government has not provided a single rupee of drought relief from the state's share'. The CM explained along with the documents, that the state government has deposited the first installment of drought relief in the account of 29,28,910 farmers.

'None of the development programmes have stopped in the state. We have also taken up new development works. As the purchasing power of the people of the country has increased due to the guarantee schemes, we have reduced the distress hike created by the Union Government's price hike. However, the BJP family is involved in manufacturing lies,' he quipped.

'We have fulfilled all the promises made during 2013-18. This time we implemented the five guarantees as assured during the election within 8 months. We continue to fulfill the rest of the promises. BJP members are also among the beneficiaries of our guarantee schemes. However, BJP is engaged in manufacturing lies saying that there is no money for development', the CM said and gave the account of the beneficiaries.

'142 crore women of the State have travelled in buses for free. 1.50 crore women are being reached by Annabhagya, Grilahakshmi schemes. 1. 18 crore people are availing the benefits of Griha Jyoti. He explained that millions of young men and women are registering for the Yuvanidhi.

DCM D K Sivakumar, Ministers G Parameshwar, K N Rajanna, Krishna Byregowda, Lakshmi Hebballar, Satish Jarakiholi, Ramalingareddy, Bairathi Suresh, State Government's Delhi representative and former Minister T B Jayachandra and District MLAs and officials of all departments were present in the programme.