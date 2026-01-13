Chikkamagaluru finally connected by rail

Chikkamagaluru: Ina long-awaited development for the picturesque hills of Chikkamagaluru district, the Ministry of Railways has announced the commissioning of 56 km of the 68 km Kadur-Chikkamagaluru-Belur new rail line.

This marks the first-ever rail connectivity to the remote and hilly terrain of Chikkamagaluru, a region renowned for its lush coffee plantations, misty mountains, and cultural heritage. The project, sanctioned back in 1997, has overcome numerous delays to bring modern transportation to this coffee heartland, promising to transform local economies and boost tourism.

The Kadur-Chikkamagaluru-Belur rail line has been a dream for decades, with surveys dating back to the late 1990s. Initially part of broader plans to link the Western Ghats’ interiors with major hubs, the project faced hurdles including challenging terrain, land acquisition issues, and funding constraints. Work began in phases during the Atal Bihari Vajpayee era around 1999, but progress was slow. The line spans rugged landscapes, requiring bridges, embankments, and electrification to navigate the hilly district.

The first phase from Kadur to Chikkamagaluru (approximately 46 km) was completed earlier, with the recent commissioning extending it further toward Belur. However, 12 km remains pending, with calls from locals and rail enthusiasts for expedited completion and even doubling the single track to handle future demand.

Some sources note that the full vision extends to Hassan or even Sakleshpur (93 km total), integrating Chikkamagaluru into a larger network. For now, the operational 56 km segment includes the newly electrified Chikkamagaluru station and infrastructure like bridges over rivers. Beyond economics, the rail line is a game-changer for tourism in Chikkamagaluru and neighbouring areas. The district is a haven for nature lovers, with attractions like Mullayanagiri (Karnataka’s highest peak), Baba Budangiri hills, and serene waterfalls such as Hebbe and Jhari.

The line improves access to Belur in Hassan district, home to the iconic Chennakeshava Temple, a UNESCO World Heritage tentative site featuring intricate Hoysala architecture. Travelers from Bengaluru and beyond can now reach Chikkamagaluru more affordably and comfortably via train, avoiding congested highways. This is expected to increase footfall to homestays, trekking trails, and wildlife sanctuaries like Bhadra Tiger Reserve.