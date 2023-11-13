CID Takes Charge of KEA Exam Scam Investigation

Kalaburagi: The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has assumed control of the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) scam investigation, following the Karnataka government's directive. The transfer of authority occurred a day after the government's decision, with CID officials officially commencing their probe on Monday. A dedicated team of investigators visited the Ashok Nagar police station in Kalaburagi to gather all pertinent information related to the case.

The KEA conducted entrance exams for positions across various departments on October 28. Disturbingly, malpractice was uncovered during the exams, leading to the arrest of several candidates in Kalaburagi and Yadgir centers for using Bluetooth devices.

The widespread nature of the recruitment scam prompted the Karnataka government to order a CID investigation, resulting in Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) R Hitendra's directive to transfer the cases. CID officials wasted no time, promptly visiting Kalaburagi to acquire the relevant documents.

At the center of the investigation is R D Patil, the alleged mastermind who had eluded authorities since the scam surfaced. After an exhaustive 10-day search, Kalaburagi police apprehended Patil in Akkalkot, Maharashtra. Notably, Patil had previously come under scrutiny in the 2021 Police Sub-Inspector scam and was out on bail. It is alleged that Patil facilitated cheating among candidates by using Bluetooth devices.

With the transfer of all FIRs to the CID, the investigative team is poised to delve into the case, including the interrogation of Patil and the candidates arrested in Kalaburagi and Yadgir. Two Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) rank officials are currently overseeing the seamless transition of case files to the CID, marking a pivotal moment in the pursuit of justice in this high-profile examination scandal. (eom)