City Police to Enhance Surveillance with 250 High-Tech CCTV Cameras

Mysuru: In a bid to address the rising concerns related to crime and road accidents, Mysore city police have announced plans to deploy 250 new high-tech closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras across densely populated areas, highways, and major roads in the city.

As Mysore undergoes rapid development, it has emerged as one of the fastest-growing cities in addition to Bangalore. With urban expansion, there has been an increase in the city's population and the number of vehicles, leading to a surge in crime and road accidents. To counter these challenges, the Mysore city police have devised a comprehensive plan to install advanced CCTV cameras strategically.

Currently, 108 CCTV cameras are already operational within the city. However, due to the city's growth and expanded traffic, additional cameras are needed to effectively manage and monitor crime and traffic violations. The city police commissioner submitted a proposal to the government seeking the installation of 250 new CCTV cameras at an estimated cost of Rs 4.3 crore.

The state government has responded positively to the proposal and approved a grant of Rs 4.3 crore for the project. The funds will be utilized to enhance surveillance in densely populated areas, major roads, and highways. The installation is now in the tender process, and the new CCTV cameras are expected to significantly contribute to crime detection and traffic management.

Major highways connecting Mysore, including Mysore-Bangalore Road, Hunsur Road, Mahadevpur Road, Narseepur Road, Bannur Road, Nanjangudu Road, and Manandwadi Road, will be equipped with special surveillance cameras. These cameras, estimated to cost around Rs 1.16 crore, are designed to detect various traffic violations such as overspeeding and signal jumping on the highways, allowing law enforcement to penalize offenders effectively.

City Police Commissioner Ramesh Banoth emphasized the importance of the new CCTV cameras for both crime detection and traffic violation monitoring. He expressed gratitude for the government's support in allocating the necessary funds and highlighted the strategic deployment of cameras to enhance public safety in key areas of the city.