‘Clean Hands Save Lives’ campaign to promote hand hygiene in Bengaluru schools

Bengaluru: The “Clean Hands Save Lives” campaign aims to empower 50,000 kids, 1,00,000 parents, and 10,000 teachers in Bengaluru schools to embrace hand hygiene and prioritize it in their daily routines.

BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital, in collaboration with Rotary Bengaluru Gnanakshi Club and Rotary District 3191, announces the launch of the “Clean Hands Save Lives” campaign. This community-wide initiative aims to combat the alarming trend of neglecting hand hygiene by reinstating its significance among children in Bengaluru schools. In the wake of the post-pandemic era, where there has been a concerning resurgence of pre-pandemic habits overlooking hand hygiene, this campaign seeks to empower 50,000 kids, along with 1,00,000 parents and 10,000 teachers, to embrace the habit of regular hand cleaning and sanitization. Regardless of a pandemic or non-pandemic situation, the goal is to ensure that children understand the importance of clean hands in safeguarding their health and the well-being of others.

The launch event witnessed the presence of esteemed guests, including Sri Sri Sri Dr Nirmalanandanatha MahaSwamiji, President of Adichunchanagiri Shikshana Trust; Revered Sri Sri Dr Prakashnath Swamiji, Managing Director of BGS and SJB Group of Institutions, Bengaluru; Biju Nair, Cluster COO of Gleneagles Global Hospitals, Bengaluru; Rotarian K P Nagesh (Flight Lieutenant), Rotary International Director Nominating Committee Member and COL Representative for District 3190 and 3191; and Rotarian Ashwin Kumar SG, President of Rotary Bengaluru Gnanakshi Club and District 3191, and Member for Basic Education and Literacy Committee.

Rotarian Ashwin Kumar SG stated, “Children are the future of our nation. We, Rotary Bengaluru Gnanakshi Club, in collaboration with Rotary District 3190 and BGS Global Hospitals, have taken the initiative to educate kids to always be safe and maintain hygiene. Good hand wash is the first step of defense against the spread of many infectious diseases. This initiative, ‘Clean Hands Save Lives,’ aims to create awareness among the children of different schools in Bangalore and have a positive impact on their health.”

Through the repetition of the six steps of hand wash, accompanied by a catchy jingle, the campaign aims to foster lasting habits among the young participants. By instilling this habit, the initiative seeks to create a positive behavioral change that will transcend beyond the boundaries of a pandemic and reinforce the significance of hand hygiene in everyday life.

The “Clean Hands Save Lives” campaign will culminate in an Official Guinness World Record Attempt, scheduled for November 22, 2023 at Forum Mall, Kanakapura Road. This milestone event will bring together over 10,000 student representatives, 500 teacher representatives, and 1000 parent representatives from the enrolled schools, symbolizing a unified commitment to prioritize hand hygiene and its vital role in public health.

“BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital is proud to lead this impactful campaign, aimed at empowering the children of Bengaluru to embrace the habit of hand hygiene,” said Biju Nair, Cluster COO, Gleneagles Global Hospitals, Bengaluru. “We recognize the urgency to address the decline in hand hygiene practices and firmly believe that by instilling this habit in the young generation, we can create a lasting impact on public health.”