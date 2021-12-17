CleanStreet 10K Run commemorates Vijay Diwas

Bengaluru: The Shivajinagar SWM (Solid Waste Management) Team has won the trophy for the cleanliness of all streets in 'CleanStreet 10k Run' held in association with BBMP in the memory of Vijay Diwas on Thursday. A certification for ensuring clean street with no black (garbage) spot has been given to the team.

BBMP, in association with The Ugly Indian, held this activity with the title 'Clean Street' in commemoration of Vijaya Diwas. The 10K run began from east gate of Vidhana Soudha and ended at the same place after covering Rajbhavan-National Military Memorial- Infantry Road- Cubbon Road- Manipal Centre- Dickenson Road- Army Public School- Chinnaswamy stadium. All the streets were spick and span during the run.

More than 50 BBMP marshalls and citizens took part in the run and made it successful. This run was part of the #CleanStreetRunners initiative by the city's road running community, with support from The Ugly Indians and BBMP. This program is intended to inspect and rate 100 km of the city streets in ten 10K runs in upcoming months.

Assistant Executive Engineer Mohammed Javed, JHIs, marshalls and citizens participated in the run.