Closure of Sugar Factory, Yathnal cries foul

Bengaluru: A closure notice has been issued by the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) to a sugar factory in Chimmaidlai village, Kalaburagi district, which is owned by Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, a BJP MLA and former union minister. The notice cites multiple violations. The move has sparked a heated response from Yatnal, who accused the Congress-led government of orchestrating a 'conspiracy' and pledged to take legal action.

Along with an order for the electricity supply company to stop distributing power to the plant, the KSPCB instructed the Kalaburagi district administration to close the factory. The closure comes in the wake of alleged environmental violations, including the release of untreated waste into water streams by the Siddhasiri Ethanol and Power unit, according to the KSPCB's official statement.

In its closure report, the KSPCB highlighted several irregularities, stating, "The cane crushing activity has been started without the prior consent for Operation (CFO) of the Board. The bagasse was stored in an open yard, and the ethanol production process was underway without the necessary approvals."

Furthermore, the KSPCB has called for the filing of a criminal case against the Siddhasiri factory for its purported violations.

This development follows the KSPCB's recent statewide audit of various industries, initiated in response to Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre's directive following the tragic death of two workers due to a poisonous gas leak in Humnabad, Bidar district, last week.

Reacting to the closure notice, Yatnal took to social media, asserting that the KSPCB's decision was 'politically motivated.' In response, Eshwar justified the KSPCB's action by pointing to a fine of Rs 1.5 crore that Yatnal's factory was hit with last year by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

"I had sought a report from the KSPCB on industries violating norms. It is not limited to one person. Last year, the CPCB imposed a fine of Rs 1.5 crore, and they have paid it. Despite that, they are yet to comply with the norms. There is no politics in it," stated Eshwar Khandre, emphasising the regulatory nature of the actions taken against the factory. (eom)