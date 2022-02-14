CM Bommai lays foundation stone for ethanol unit in Haveri

Haveri: Setting up an ethanol unit in a sugar factory would help economic empowerment of sugarcane, maize and paddy farmers, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.

He was speaking after laying the foundation stone for an ethanol unit on the premises of the under-construction VINP sugar factory at Jakkanakatte village in Shiggavi taluk of Haveri district.

Farmers could get a good price for their produce when their produce is processed and value added. VINP sugar factory would help economic empowerment of sugarcane growers from Konanakere to Tadasa. Farmers would get a better price for their sugarcane, Bommai said.

The Union government has formulated an ethanol policy with an overall perspective of environment protection, economic activity and farmers' welfare. Karnataka is on its path to get maximum benefit from it. Ethanol units have been set up in some sugar factories. Provision has been made for production of ethanol from maize and paddy too, Bommai said.

The Chief Minister wished that the new sugar factor would provide employment for the local youth and bring prosperity to the area, farmers and the youth.

Long term plans are being drawn for all-round development in education, infrastructure and industrialisation of Shiggavi constituency. Garments and textile units are coming up in the region. 'Beyond Bengaluru' project has been launched to bring some of the industries which are confined to Bengaluru to areas in Northern Karnataka. These industries are being set up to brighten the future of our youth. Lift irrigation projects at Savanuru, Byadagi and Hanagal have been taken up to fill the irrigation tanks in the region, Bommai said.

There has been a demand for a separate KMF unit in Haveri as the district is a big producer of milk. State government is working to improve the living conditions of farmers and the working class. Already Rs 30 crore has been granted for setting up of a KMF unit and a milk processing unit is coming up at a cost of Rs 20 crore, he said.

Water Resources Minister Govind Karjol, PWD Minister CC Patil, Labour Minister Shivaram Hebbar and others were present on the occasion.