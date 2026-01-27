CM extends R- Day greetings, reaffirms commitment to Constitution and social justice

Bengaluru: On the occasion of the 77th Republic Day, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah extended warm greetings to the people of Karnataka and reiterated his government’s commitment to upholding the Constitution, strengthening democracy, and building a just and inclusive society.

In his message, the Chief Minister highlighted the core values of the Indian Constitution—social, economic and political justice, liberty, equality and fraternity—and said these principles continue to guide the policies and programmes of his government. He recalled India’s long democratic tradition and noted Karnataka’s historic contribution to democratic thought through the Sharana movement led by Basavanna, describing the Anubhava Mantapa as an early model of participatory democracy.

The Chief Minister emphasised the transformative role of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, stating that the Constitution rejected centuries-old systems of inequality based on caste and gender, and laid the foundation for an inclusive and modern democratic nation. He underlined Ambedkar’s vision of not just political democracy, but also economic and social democracy, as essential for a strong and united India.

Referring to the Directive Principles of State Policy, Siddaramaiah said it is the constitutional duty of an elected government to eradicate poverty, hunger, ill-health, illiteracy and fear. He noted that his government’s guarantee schemes, inspired by the idea of universal basic support, aim to improve nutrition, health, income security and quality of life.

He said programmes such as Anna Bhagya, Gruha Jyothi, Gruha Lakshmi, Shakti and Yuvanidhi have helped economically weaker families save thousands of rupees every month, while also benefiting middle- and lower-middle-class households. According to him, these initiatives have created a sense of social and economic security across the State.

The Chief Minister cautioned against attempts to weaken the Constitution and constitutional institutions, calling for public vigilance. “If we protect the Constitution, the Constitution will protect us,” he said, urging citizens to take a pledge on Republic Day to safeguard constitutional values.

Concluding his message, Siddaramaiah said all government programmes, though many in number, share a single objective: building an egalitarian society with equal opportunity and dignity for all. He sought the continued support and cooperation of the people in strengthening Karnataka and the nation.