CM fumes at oppn for targeting his wife in MUDA case

Raichur: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday came down heavily on the opposition BJP and the JD(S) for dragging his wife Parvathi B M in the MUDA case, who had never stepped into public life and stayed within her house. He also accused the opposition of targeting him because they could not tolerate a person from a backward community in the chief minister's post.

Speaking at the ‘SwabhimaniSamavesha' (self-esteem convention) in Manvi Taluk, which was organised for the ‘AHINDA' (minorities, backward and Dalit) communities, Siddaramaiah said the five guarantees introduced by the Congress government last year is strengthening the poor, backward, minorities, women and Dalits by raising their economic and social status, which the opposition BJP and the JD(S) could not tolerate.

"They (opposition) got so frustrated that they dragged my wife, who had never entered politics or stepped out of her house (in public life), on the road.

You need to ask (opposition) this question whether this is justified," the chief minister said.

There is mounting pressure from the opposition parties on Siddaramaiah to resign from his post after a special court ordered the Lokayukta police on September 25 to investigate him in the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment case.

Earlier speaking to reporters, Siddaramaiah said the ‘SwabhimaniSamavesha' was not against anyone but to increase the self-esteem of minorities, backward communities and Dalits (AHINDA communities) in the state.