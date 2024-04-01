Bengaluru: The proliferation of counterfeit government orders has become a growing concern, with fraudulent documents bearing the names of senior government officials circulating rampantly. Vidhana Soudha police registered two separate cases in this regard.

These counterfeit orders, purportedly issued by the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Secretaries, the perpetrators have disseminated fake order copies to departments such as Finance and Health and Family Welfare, under the guise of authenticity. Upon verification, it was revealed that these documents were indeed fabricated, prompting to file complaint.

Another att CM secretaries’ fake letter created; case booked empt involved fraudulent contract orders purportedly issued by the Wakf Board Secretary. The accused sought to secure contracts by forging government orders, including one purportedly issued by the Minority Welfare Secretary for the development of minority colony infrastructure in Doddaballapur Assembly Constituency. Additionally, a fake order, falsely attributing a four crore contract to the Waqf Board Secretary Nagaraj, came to light.

In response to these fraudulent activities, Government Waqf Board Secretary Nagaraj has lodged a complaint against the alleged perpetrator, Nikhil, who submitted the fake order to the Bengaluru Rural DC’s office. The Vidhansauda police registered a case and investigating.