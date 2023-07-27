Live
- CM YS Jagan releases funds under Foreign Education scheme
- Minister Zameer visited Joly Mohalla and Bhakshi garden slums to accommodate 262 families
- MLA Kandala shifted the flood-affected families to the rehabilitation centres
- Nurse Falls Victim to Crypto Currency Money Doubling Fraud
- Udupi washroom video incident
- Heavy Rains: TS police bans Selfies at flooding water bodies
- Popcorn at Rs. 660 watery cola at Rs160?
- Heavy rains in Telangana: DGP set up Flood Monitoring Centre
- Hyderabad: Taps theft in bathrooms at Secretariat!!!
- Tumultuous 'Slogan War' In Rajya Sabha Over Manipur Issue: Opposition Vs. Ruling Party
Just In
CM YS Jagan releases funds under Foreign Education scheme
Minister Zameer visited Joly Mohalla and Bhakshi garden slums to accommodate 262 families
MLA Kandala shifted the flood-affected families to the rehabilitation centres
Nurse Falls Victim to Crypto Currency Money Doubling Fraud
Udupi washroom video incident
Heavy Rains: TS police bans Selfies at flooding water bodies
CM Siddaramaiah slams PM for equating INDIA with East India company
Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for calling the opposition parties alliance, the...
Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for calling the opposition parties alliance, the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A) as the East India Company.
Taking to social media, CM Siddaramaiah stated, “It is the honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has compared the alliance of opposition parties ‘India’ to the East India Company and the Indian Mujahideen.
“Nirav Modi and Lalit Modi, who looted hundreds of crores of tax-payers money of Indians and ran away from the country, is your name Modi? Can they be compared with you?” Siddaramaiah further said, “Rahul Gandhi was sued for defamation, sentenced to two years in jail, and disqualified from the Lok Sabha for asking about Modi in the names of Lalit and Nirav. Now your comparison of INDIA to East India Company and Indian Mujahideen... doesn’t the similar action taken against Rahul Gandhi apply here also?