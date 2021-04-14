CM Yediyurappa to hold all-party meet on April 18 as Covid cases spike

Bengaluru: Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday said he will convened an all-party meeting on April 18 to decide the future course of action to be taken in view of increasing Covid-19 cases in the State.

Speaking to reporters here on Tuesday, Yediyurappa said, "Besides former chief ministers Siddaramaiah and H D Kumaraswamy, Congress State chief D.K. Shivakumar, the members of Technical Advisory Committee will be invited to the meeting."

Yediyurappa also clarified that the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) had not recommended any lockdown. "No one has recommended a lockdown," he said.

It has been advised to trace at least 20 primary and secondary contacts of Covid-19 patients and conduct tests on them. Those who test positive can undergo home quarantine with required medication provided to them. While the State capital city Bengaluru continues to be the epicenter of the Covid-19 surge after the second wave set in, the official data identified four other districts — Kalaburagi, Mysuru, Bidar and Tumakuru — as contributors to the overall caseload with a high incidence of new cases and fatalities. According to the reports, at present, 6,000 people are being tested every day and this would be enhanced to 8,000 with immediate effect. Measures have also been taken to increase it to 10,000 every day. In west zone in Bengaluru, about 4,500 infected persons are said to be getting treatment in their homes while 700 patients have been admitted to various hospitals. Those taking treatment at their homes have been provided medical kits as per Covid guidelines and follow-up action is being taken.