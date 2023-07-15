CMRIT’s Inter-Collegiate ‘Innovations 2023’ sees record participation

Bengaluru: CMR Institute of Technology, in collaboration with the Institution’s Innovation Council of the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), organized “Innovations 2023,” an enthralling science project competition for first-year engineering students. The event, which took place at the CMRIT Campus, witnessed an overwhelming participation of nearly 150 students from 40 renowned colleges across Karnataka including CMR University, The Oxford College of Engineering, Don Bosco Institute of Technology, PESTIM (Shivamogga), Angadi Institute (Belagavi) and AGMR College of Engineering and Technology (Hubballi) among others.

The collaboration with the Institution’s Innovation Council of MHRD added significant value to the competition, amplifying the opportunities for young engineers to showcase their ground breaking ideas and demonstrate their technical prowess. Students came together to present an array of innovative projects, reflecting their passion for science and technology. Among the numerous exceptional exhibits, a few notable projects were the multi-control robot car by Gopalan College of Engineering and Management, the grape leaf disease detection system developed by Angadi Institute of Technology and Management, and the cutting-edge Smart Oculus Helmet engineered by the bright minds at Global Academy of Technology. This Project aims in enhancement of independent mobility and money recognition.

The Principal, CMRIT, Dr. Sanjay Jain expressed his delight in witnessing such immense talent under one roof. He stated, “Innovations 2023 serves as a testament to the incredible potential and ingenuity of our young engineering students. It is truly inspiring to witness their innovative spirit and the exceptional projects they have put forth. This competition not only nurtures their scientific aptitude but also provides them with a platform to collaborate, learn, and showcase their talent. I am confident that these young innovators will continue to push boundaries and shape the future of technology.” The 2 winning projects at Innovations 2023 were Farhan and Team from Hubballi’s AGMR College of Engineering and Technology for their work on Air Purifiers and Air Coolers. The second winning team, headed by Raunak, was from Bengulauru’s Oxford College of Engineering for their project on Li-Fi Technology.

Priya, a participant from Oxford College, shared her excitement about being a part of the street light automation team. She stated, “Our team at Oxford College has been working tirelessly to develop an automated street light system that optimizes energy consumption. Participating in Innovations 2023 has been an incredible experience, allowing us to interact with fellow engineering enthusiasts and learn from their projects. We are thrilled to have this opportunity to present our work and contribute towards a sustainable future.”

Sanjana from PESITM displayed an innovative traffic clearance system for ambulances while Sruthi from DBIT exhibited a technique which prevents train accidents. “Many grave accidents can be prevented through sensors that warn people crossing the railway track,” explained Sruthi.The event proved to be a resounding success, fostering a collaborative environment where students exchanged ideas, garnered inspiration, and celebrated their passion for science and engineering. The projects on display showcased innovative solutions to real-world challenges and highlighted the immense potential of the next generation of engineers.