CMs legal advisor accused BJP of exaggerating MUDA issue

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's legal advisor and MLA, A.S. Ponnanna, sought to clarify the details and counter the accusations of corruption and illegality related to Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA site issue.

Speaking to mediapersons on Thursday Ponnanna explained that the opposition has been vocally criticizing the MUDA scam over the past few days, with a focus on alleged improprieties involving compensation for land associated with the Chief Minister’s family. He accused the BJP of engaging in malicious politics by exaggerating the issue.

“Citizens have a fundamental right to compensation when they lose their property,” Ponnanna stated. “Whether it is the Chief Minister’s wife or anyone else, they are entitled to compensation for lost property. He said in 1998, the land in question was acquired through the land acquisition process. Originally owned by Ninganna, it was sold to Mallikarjuna Swamy in 2004. Mallikarjuna Swamy, who is the brother of CM Siddaramaiah’s wife, converted the land to non-agricultural status in 2005. In 2010, Swamy transferred the land to his sister, Parvathi, through a donation deed. MUDA used the land belonging to Parvathi for settlement in 2010, and in 2014, she requested compensation from MUDA for the use of her land.

Ponnanna emphasized that the compensation granted was in accordance with legal provisions, dismissing claims of substitute placement as unfounded. “Land was given in lieu of money as compensation. The 50:50 rule for compensation was not even applied on 1-11-2014,” he added.

The BJP, however, has continued its assault on the CM over the MUDA issue. BJP MLC C.T. Ravi sharply criticized Siddaramaiah, stating, “It is not enough if the clothes are clean; the administration should also be clean.”

As the political skirmish intensifies, both sides are gearing up for what promises to be a contentious debate over the legitimacy and ethics of the compensation provided in the MUDA case.