Codava National Council Moves High Court Seeking Autonomy for Kodagu

Bengaluru: The Codava National Council (CNC), along with economist and former Union minister Dr. Subramanian Swamy, has filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Karnataka High Court, seeking regional geo-political autonomy for the Indigenous Codava community in Kodagu district.
The CNC, which has been advocating for Codava rights for over 35 years, has outlined several key demands in the petition, including:
Geo-Political Autonomy: The right to self-rule and internal political self-determination.
Scheduled Tribe (ST) Status: Recognition of the Codava people as a Scheduled Tribe to access constitutional protections.
Political Representation: Special representation in Parliament and the Karnataka Assembly, similar to the "Sangha" constituency for Buddhist monks in Sikkim.
Codava Language Recognition: Inclusion of Codava Thak in the Eighth Schedule of the Indian Constitution.
UNESCO Cultural Heritage Status: International recognition of Codava folkloric traditions as part of India's intangible cultural heritage.
Restoration of Land Rights: Reclaiming ancestral lands that were historically taken away.
Constitutional Protection for Traditional Arms: Legal recognition of the Codava Racial Sacrament Gun on par with the Kirpan of the Sikh community under Articles 25 and 26 of the Constitution.
Dr. Swamy’s involvement in the PIL underscores his support for the cause, adding legal and political weight to the demand for autonomy. The CNC asserts that the Codava people, with their distinct cultural and historical identity, deserve constitutional safeguards to protect their heritage, rights, and way of life.
The High Court is expected to take up the matter soon Nachappa told