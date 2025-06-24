Companies across sectors extend employment opportunities

Bengaluru: AssisTechFoundation (ATF), India’s first Assistive Technology ecosystem enabler, organised the Adidvara - Job Habba, a dedicated employment fair for Persons with Disabilities (PwDs). The event brought together inclusive employers and skilled candidates to bridge the gap between training and employment.

The event saw a strong participation, with over 250 persons with disabilities attending as prospective candidates and engaging with potential employers.Leading companies including Infosys BPM, Big Basket, Tech Mahindra, Dr. Reddy’s, Dell, Lemon Tree Hotels, and more offered job opportunities across sectors such as hospitality, e-commerce, data entry, customer service etc. The event featured one-on-one speed interviews and live demonstrations of Assistive Technologies that improve workplace accessibility and efficiency. Employers had the option to hire through apprenticeships, internships, or full-time roles. Candidates ranged from Class 10 pass to graduates from both technical and non-technical backgrounds. Notably, the event also welcomed candidates with no formal education, reflecting its inclusive approach towards enabling livelihood opportunities for all.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between ATF and the Department for the Empowerment of Differently Abled and Senior Citizens (DWDSC), Government of Karnataka to collaborate on expanding the reach and impact of the programme.

The partnership aims to enhance awareness, engage more organisations, and mobilise support from CSR partners to secure sponsorship and funding for scaling up the initiative. WinVinaya Foundation in Bengaluru also joined the initiative as a partner, contributing to its on-ground execution and implementation.

The CEO and Co-Founder, ATF, Prateek Madhav said, “Adidvara is more than just a platform — it’s a movement for inclusive excellence. Through Job Habba, we’re creating pathways for employers to connect with exceptional talent, supported by tailored pre-employment training and guidance to meet their inclusive hiring goals.

Together, we aim to build a workforce where diversity is celebrated and talent is truly valued.” C K Ramamurthy, (MLA, Jayanagar Constituency), and Captain Shanthi S (Senior Program Director, Infosys Foundation) addressed the gathering and encouraged companies to prioritise livelihood opportunities for Persons with Disabilities. Jeya Chandran (Regional Head- UNDP Southern India), Shekar Naik (Padma Shri Awardee and Former Captain of Indian Blind Cricket Team) and BM Pavan Kumar (Founder, Gather Life for Paraplegics) also enriched the event with their presence, reinforcing the collective commitment towards creating inclusive and sustainable opportunities.