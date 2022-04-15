Complaint filed against Cong MLC for calling Home Min 'drug addict'

Bengaluru: A complaint has been lodged against Opposition leader in Karnataka Legislative Council and MLC B.K. Hariprasad here for calling Home Minister AragaJnanedra a "drug addict," police said on Thursday.

N.R. Ramesh, BJP President for Bengaluru South District has lodged a complaint in Upparpet police station in this regard.

Hariprasad, addressing the protest rally organised by the Congress on April 11, used abusive language. Ridiculing the functioning of the Home Minister Jnanendra, Hariprasad asked, "whether the Home Minister has a habit of consuming liquor? Or not? He must have the habit of smoking ganja (cannabis, marijuana)," Ramesh

mentioned in his complaint.

Speaking to IANS, Ramesh stated that while addressing a rally on fuel hike, Hariprasad verbally attacked the Home Minister in singulars and even said that he is always found in a drugged state. This is a criminal offence to talk about a cabinet minister in public.

The police will be required to obtain permission to lodge an FIR against him. "We are approaching 6th CMM court on Monday to file PCR against Hariprasad and get the FIR booked against him. The words used by Hariprasad are against the law and he had caused damage to the dignity and honour of the State, he said.