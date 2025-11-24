Cong in power tussle, governance in coma

Bengaluru: AssemblyOpposition Leader R. Ashoka on Friday launched a strong attack on the Congress Government in Karnataka, alleging that the state administration has virtually collapsed due to the ongoing power struggle between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar. He said the Congress High Command must “immediately clarify who is running the government” as the current situation has led to uncertainty across the administration.

Speaking to reporters after participating in a ‘Vande Mataram Celebration’ in front of his constituency office, Ashoka said, “Because of the fight between the CM and the Deputy CM, the government machinery has come to a standstill. Officials are not working, and the administration is in a coma.” He alleged that while MLAs supporting Shivakumar are lobbying to install him as Chief Minister, another faction is working to retain Siddaramaiah. “If Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge do not make a decision, the government will not function,” he said.

Ashoka charged that the Congress leadership has no concern for the problems faced by farmers, students and the public. “One team wants Shivakumar as CM, another is devising strategies to stop him. In the meantime, crime rates have increased and miscreants are fearless. Farmers are protesting on the streets. The state is drifting without direction,” he claimed. He also pointed out that two Congress MLAs are currently in jail and alleged that Shivakumar even visited them there seeking support during the ongoing power struggle. “If they cannot even keep their 136 MLAs together, it means our opposition is strong. It is our job to hold the government accountable, and we are doing it,” he said.

Ashoka further alleged that Shivakumar’s recent statements reflect political pressure and amount to indirectly calling the ChiefMinister “unreliable”.