Cong leader hacked to death over land dispute Police suspect contract killing

Bengaluru: Ina gruesome act of violence, a local Congress leader was brutally hacked to death by a gang near a roadside eatery in Sathanur village of Kanakapura taluk in Ramanagara district, on the outskirts of Bengaluru south.

The deceased has been identified as Nanjesh (45), a former president of Achalu Gram Panchayat and a resident of Honganidoddi village. According to preliminary reports, Nanjesh was attacked with lethal weapons by a group of 4–5 unidentified individuals while he was partying with friends near a dhaba. The attackers assaulted him indiscriminately, targeting his face and head, leading to massive blood loss. He succumbed to his injuries shortly after.

Police sources say Nanjesh was recently involved in a verbal altercation with locals over a disputed plot of land in his village. The confrontation is believed to have escalated, and investigators suspect that this enmity may have prompted his rivals to hire contract killers to eliminate him. The gang report edly came to Sathanur with the intention of carrying out the murder. They attacked Nanjesh with sharp weapons, inflicting fatal injuries before fleeing the scene.

Following the attack, Nanjesh was rushed to a private hospital in Kanakapura. Despite medical efforts, he was declared dead on arrival. The Sathanur police visited the scene for inspection and have sent the body for post-mortem.

A case has been registered at the Sathanur Police Station, and an investigation is underway to identify and trace the assailants.