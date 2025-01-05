Cong plans major convention in Mandya to honour SM Krishna

Mandya: In a strategic move ahead of upcoming political engagements, district ministers and MLAs have announced plans for a grand convention in Mandya in memory of former Chief Minister S.M. Krishna. This event aims to demonstrate Congress’s strength and unity in the region, setting the stage for a significant power show. The decision was made during a meeting held on Friday afternoon at the residence of District In-charge Minister Chaluvarayaswamy, attended by district MLAs, Upper House members, and Congress leaders. Along with a luncheon, the meeting focused on organizing the large-scale tribute to emphasize the party’s commitment to its lega-cy and send a clear message to political adversaries. As part of the memorial, attendees discussed five forms of tribute to S.M. Krishna: emotional, musical, visual, floral, and lighting ceremonies.

To coordinate these efforts, a dedicated SM Krishna memorial forum has been established, led by Upper House member Dinesh Gooligowda as the convener. The date for the convention will be fi-nalized in consultation with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM D.K. Shiva-kumar, and other senior party officials following Shivakumar’s return from his trip abroad.“S.M. Krishna is not just a name; he is the pride of our district and has earned respect on both national and international stages. This convention will be a fitting tribute to his contributions,” Chaluvarayaswamy stated.

“Once DCM Shivakumar returns, we will convene again to finalize the details.” Several prominent figures attended the meeting, including MLAs Ravi Ganiga, Uday Kumar, Ramesh Bandisidde Gowda, and former MLAs K.B. Chandrashekhar and Marithibbegowda, alongside Mandya DCC President C.D. Gangadhar. In related developments, Chaluvarayaswamy responded sharply to Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy’s recent remarks questioning the stability of the current govern-ment, emphasizing, “Will Kumaraswamy decide the future of the government? The people of this state have spoken in the last three elections. We don’t need his certifi-cate.”As Congress gears up for this significant event, the political landscape in Mandya and beyond braces for a potential shift in momentum, with the memory of S.M. Krish-na serving as a rallying point for the party’s efforts.