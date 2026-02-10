Congress leaders’ conduct unacceptable, says BJP MLC

Shivamogga: Legislative Council member D S Arun on Monday criticised the conduct and statements of several Congress leaders, alleging that their behaviour during the recent special session of the legislature was “unconstitutional” and damaging to the dignity of the House.

Addressing a press conference, Arun said some members had failed to maintain decorum and respect befitting senior legislators. He alleged that the special session was extended without meaningful discussion on the stated subject and was instead diverted to unrelated issues.

Referring to an exchange involving the Governor’s address, Arun claimed that senior Congress leader B.K. Hariprasad’s actions in the House were inappropriate. He also objected to remarks allegedly made by other members about the Prime Minister and the RSS, questioning whether such language was consistent with parliamentary standards.

Arun said repeated use of what he termed objectionable expressions had prompted him to write to the Council Chair seeking disciplinary action.

Responding to criticism of BJP leader C.T. Ravi’s remarks, Arun said Ravi had expressed regret and argued that Congress leaders were amplifying the controversy while overlooking their own conduct.

Arun further accused Congress leaders of politicising public events outside the legislature.

Citing a recent gram panchayat programme near Honnali, he alleged that political speeches overshadowed local development discussions.

He also criticised the reported hike in Metro ticket fares, attributing it to the state government, and objected to the use of a cricket ground in Sagar as a helipad for tourism activities, claiming it could damage sports infrastructure. MLC Dr. Dhananjaya Sarji and several local leaders were present at the press meet.