Congress MLA’s Kin Perform Rabbit Hunting Stunt

Raichur: A brazen display unfolded on the streets of Raichur as Siddanagouda, brother of Maski Congress MLA Basanagouda Turvihal, and the MLA’s son Satishgouda faced public backlash for hunting rabbits.

The incident, tied to a fair in their village, saw the duo not only kill the animals but also parade them triumphantly, weapons in hand, along main roads. Photos and videos of the event, showing the rabbits dangling from a tree and the pair brandishing deadly tools, quickly spread across social media, igniting widespread anger among netizens.

Raichur’s Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Praveen responded after the episode gained traction. He confirmed that officials were dispatched for an on-site investigation, promising swift action under the Wild Animal Protection Act.

Airing concern over the incident State Forest minister Eshwar Khandre condemned the incident and said "Wildlife hunting and cruelty against animals attract stringent action under the various section of forest act, whoever it is however powerful they are, they will be booked under these sections of the act".

Despite the clear violation of the Forest Department Act, which prohibits animal hunting, no immediate steps were taken until media coverage forced attention. The viral images of the celebratory procession have left residents questioning the delay, while the forest department now scrambles to uphold its mandate amid mounting pressure.