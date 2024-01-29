Live
Just In
Congress Nominee Puttanna Submits Nomination Papers for Bangalore Teachers Constituency By-Elections
Puttanna, congress candidate, officially lodged his nomination papers for the upcoming by-elections to the Legislative Council from the Bangalore Teachers Constituency, scheduled for February 16.
Bengaluru: Puttanna, Congress candidate, officially lodged his nomination papers for the upcoming by-elections to the Legislative Council from the Bangalore Teachers Constituency, scheduled for February 16.
Accompanied by Higher Education Minister Dr. M C Sudhakar, Housing Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan, Magadi MLA H C Balakrishnan, and several other leaders, Puttanna arrived at the Returning Officer's office situated at Shantinagar Bus Stand. His arrival was marked by a vibrant padayatra, with hundreds of party supporters in tow.
Addressing the gathering, Zameer Ahmed Khan lauded Puttanna's track record as a proactive legislator, quick to address the concerns of the populace. Expressing confidence, Khan asserted Puttanna's inevitable victory by a substantial margin.
Dr. Sudhakar commended Puttanna's past representation of teachers in the Upper House, highlighting his efficacy in resolving educators' issues. He also pointed out the government's successful resolution of guest lecturers' concerns.
In his remarks, Puttanna acknowledged the support and dedication of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar in addressing teachers' grievances. He pledged to prioritize educators' issues and appealed for public support in the upcoming elections.
Balakrishnan emphasized Puttanna's unwavering commitment to the welfare of teachers, noting his return to the MLC arena despite aspirations for a legislative role. Congress candidate for the Graduates Constituency, Anekal Ramoji Gowda, echoed similar sentiments, pledging full support towards ensuring Puttanna's victory, citing his popularity and pro-people stance.