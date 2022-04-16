Contractor's death: Minister Eshwarappa tenders resignation

Bengaluru: After three days of dramatic moves Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K.S. Eshwarappa finally tendered his resignation on Friday night to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

His motor cavalcade of 35 vehicles reached the official residence of the Chief Minister at 8.30 pm and within a few minutes Eshwarappa met Bommai and handed over his resignation. Some of his senior colleagues from the State cabinet accompanied him. Both Bommai and Eshwarappa and their senior colleagues were closeted for more than 40 minutes.

Eshwarappa also used the occasion to invite Bommai and his family for the wedding of his grandson Pritivi in May. Bommai was expecting Eshwarappa to call on him at 7 pm but due to many stopovers en route from Shivamogga to Bengaluru, there was a delay of 90 minutes. The last stop for Eshwarappa was at Siddaganga Mutt at Tumukuru where he met the Swamiji and took his blessings.

The political circles in the capital were agog with theories on why Eshwarappa took three days to resign and why drove all the way to Bengaluru to personally hand over the resignation letter to the CM. He could have sent an email to the Chief Minister and the Governor instead of the tardy journey from Shivamogga to Bengaluru to put in his papers.

According to his own party colleagues, Eshwarappa made vain last-ditch efforts to save his seat by pulling strings at the central level.

Meanwhile, after receiving the resignation letter the Chief Minister took a cursory glance at it but did not say much. He only said he would take a call on the matter only on Monday as he will be busy with the State executive meeting of the party being held at Hospapete from Saturday.