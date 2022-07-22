Cop posts video of man escaping death, says 'good helmet saves life'

Bengaluru: Bengaluru traffic police issued a serious warning on Thursday after sharing a terrifying video of a man on a two-wheeler miraculously avoiding death even after his head comes beneath the wheel of a bus.

Dr BR Ravikanthe Gowda, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), posted the horrifying video and advised riders to use helmets of proven quality, as they could prove useful. "Good quality ISI mark helmet saves life," he said in the post

The video shows a man riding his bike into a corner and falling right under a bus approaching from the opposite side, with his head in the path of the rear wheels. The wheel is seen striking the man's head, which is protected by the helmet, and propelling him forward a few feet.

The bus comes to a halt, and the crumpled helmet remains jammed beneath the wheel. The bus reverses to release the helmet, and a small crowd gathers to assist the injured rider, who manages to walk away. According to some reports, the accident occurred this week in the Brazilian city of Belford Roxo.

According to Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) records, there were 1,843 accidents reported this year through June, with 365 of them being fatal. Traffic police have often stressed on the significance of wearing helmet.