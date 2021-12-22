Cop Suspended For Misbehaving With A woman In Bengaluru

According to a police officer, a Bengaluru police officer was suspended on Tuesday after behaving obscenely with a woman and showing his private parts to her.



Chandrashekar, a head constable assigned to the Amrutahalli police station, has been suspended by Bengaluru North East Division DCP C.K. Baba.

As per the police, Chandrashekar urinated after stopping his bike near the Yelahanka New Town Housing Board on his way back from work on Sunday night.

He had misbehaved and had flashed his private parts to the woman who had stepped out for feeding the street dogs. When the woman objected to his behaviour, they had a furious exchange of words and a dispute.

The woman explained that she left her house around 11 p.m. to feed stray dogs. She noticed this individual standing a short distance away. When he saw me, he turned on the spotlight on his phone and flashed her while holding it near his pants. She yelled for assistance. She got shocked as she get to know that the man responded by shouting that he was a cop and couldn't do anything about it. She then asked a stranger to film the deed because she didn't have my phone with me.

However, the police officer began crying and pleading for mercy, claiming that his job was in risk. Later the video was shared it on the Bengaluru Police Commissioner's social media account.

In Yelahanka New Town police station, a case has been filed against the officer under IPC Sections 354 (A) and 509. The investigation is being carried out.

Meanwhile, department sources claim Chandrashekar was inebriated at the time of the incident. He went to a friend's birthday celebration and had a couple of drinks. He stopped to relieve himself later on his way home. That's when the woman emerged from her home to feed the stray dogs.