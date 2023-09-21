Court order to release water to Tamil Nadu, KRV decision to lay siege to Vidhana Soudha

Bengaluru: The Supreme Court has again ordered to release 5000 cusecs of water daily to Tamil Nadu for 15 days. Against this backdrop, outrage has erupted in many parts of the state including Bangalore, Mandya and Chamarajanagar. As the order came out, farmers in many parts of the state started protesting. A protest will be held by KRV President Narayana Gowda's team in Bengaluru. And the KSS party has called for a massive protest in front of the Visvesvaraya statue of Mandya. The protest march will start from Sanjay Circle in Mandya.

Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV) President Narayana Gowda has planned to hold a massive protest in Bengaluru for Cauvery. Cauvery water should not be diverted to Tamilnadu for any reason. The KRV has warned the state government that the Cauvery water should be stopped immediately. It has been decided to lay siege to Vidhana Soudha under the leadership of KRV Narayana Gowda.

On the other hand, the police have prepared to stop the protest rally. There is severe drought in Karnataka and Cauvery valley region. The order to release 5,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu again for a fortnight is unjust. The order is to poison the people of Old Mysore. The state government should not follow this for any reason.

This order, which is a death sentence for farmers in Karnataka, should be withdrawn. KRV President Narayana Gowda has demanded that Cauvery water, which is a source of drinking water for the people, should not be diverted to Tamil Nadu for any reason. A procession has been made on foot from the front of the KRV Central Office in Gandhinagar to Vidhana Souda and then it has been planned to go to Vidhana Souda and lay siege.

Pro-Kannada organizations have taken to the streets in Chamarajanagar as the Supreme Court verdict comes out. They are protesting with an empty vessel in their hand. Pro-Kannada activists have expressed outrage against the Supreme Order. Holding a vessel in their hand, they started walking till Bhubaneswari Circle. They protested by blocking the road in Bhubaneswari circle. And they have expressed there displeasure that it has been unfair to Karnataka.

Women activists in Mandya have expressed their opposition to the Supreme Court order. The Supreme Court order is a death sentence. All MPs of the state have been demanded to resign.

Siege of KADA office in Mysore

Pro-farmer organizations are staging a protest near Basaveshwar circle in Mysore. They are going to march from the Basaveshwar circle to KADA office and lay siege to the KADA office. Farmers from different parts of Mysore district will participate in the protest.