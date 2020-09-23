Covid-hit Karnataka defers reopening schools to Sept 30

Bengaluru: With no let-up in Covid-19 cases across Karnataka, especially in Bengaluru, the state primary and secondary education department has directed all schools across the southern state not to reopen till September 30.

"Though the Centre on August 31 advised the state governments to reopen schools from September 21 under Unlock 4.0 for allowing students of class 9-10 to consult their teachers on lessons, we have directed them to defer it till September 30 in view of the spurt in Covid cases," state secondary education director Krishnaji Karichannavara told IANS here on Tuesday.

In a circular on September 19 to all schools, including state-run and private, the department's principal secretary said he would seek the state health and family welfare department's assessment of the Covid situation across the state for reopening schools and allowing class 9-10 students to meet their teachers from October first week.