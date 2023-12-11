Crackdown on Illicit Medical Practices

Bengaluru: In response to a surge in complaints, the Karnataka Health Department has taken decisive action against unauthorised medical practitioners in the state. The Health Department, earlier this month, mandated health inspectors across all districts to scrutinise and seal clinics operated by these unlicensed practitioners.

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the state has witnessed an escalation in complaints regarding illegitimate medical facilities. In light of this concerning trend, the Health Department has directed district health officers to identify and seal such establishments.

Reports indicate that over 1,400 unscrupulous clinics have been pinpointed and legal actions are underway to prosecute those responsible for their operation.

The border areas of the state, notably around Hosur and Anekal on the outskirts of Bengaluru, have reported a proliferation of these fraudulent medical practitioners. Exploiting the vulnerable population, these fake doctors have set up mobile clinics in these border regions, deceiving unsuspecting individuals.

In response to mounting complaints against these fake medical practitioners, the Health Department issued a directive on December 1, instructing officials to take stringent measures against them. The order explicitly tasks officials with monitoring and taking action against the numerous illegally operating laboratories in the state.

Furthermore, the circular emphasises the need for strict enforcement of the Karnataka Private Medical Establishments (KPME) Act. It highlights the rising incidence of illegitimate clinics and practitioners, stressing that all private medical institutions must undergo mandatory registration under the KPME to ensure compliance with regulatory standards.