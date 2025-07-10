Live
- Flood alert issued across several districts in Nepal
- Microsoft Touts Rs 4,285 Crore AI Savings Days After Cutting 9,000 Jobs
- South Korea, US, Japan arranging three-way talks at ASEAN meetings
- Baahubali - The Epic to release on October 31, says director S S Rajamouli
- High Command will take a call at right time: K’taka Home Minister on leadership tussle
- Over 4,300 arrested, heinous offences decrease in southern range: Delhi Police
- Andhra Pradesh Starts Smart AI System to Stop Mosquitoes and Diseases
- Disability services must include health screening, stress management for caregivers: Study
- PM's successful 5-nation tour marks strategic breakthrough: Sudhanshu Trivedi
- SC asks EC to consider if Aadhaar, Voter ID, Ration Cards could be used for verification in SIR
Cranberry Juice May Help Soothe Your Stomach Naturally
A refreshing way to support digestive wellness, one glass at a time
Bengaluru: If you’ve ever struggled with recurring indigestion, bloating, or stomach discomfort after meals, a simple addition to your daily routine might make a real difference: cranberry juice.
While cranberries are already well known for supporting urinary tract health, emerging evidence now points to their potential in promoting better stomach health, as well.
A Natural Ally for Your Gut
US Cranberries are rich in proanthocyanidins (PACs)—naturally occurring compounds that help prevent certain bacteria from sticking to the surfaces of the body. In the case of stomach health, this means they may help discourage unwanted bacteria from settling along the stomach lining, where they often cause digestive distress.
By simply sipping half a glass of 100% cranberry juice each day, you may support your body’s natural ability to manage these microbes more effectively, without relying solely on medication or harsh interventions.
Everyday Benefits
While individual results may vary, many people report feeling less bloated and more balanced in their gut when they regularly consume cranberry juice. It's a small change that could lead to greater comfort and well-being over time.
Whether you're navigating occasional indigestion or just looking to support your gut the natural way, cranberry juice is a smart, simple option. Add it to your daily routine and toast to better tummy days ahead.