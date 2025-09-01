Credit for building secular, religious K’taka goes to Urs community

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday hailed the contribution of Mysuru kings and Urs community towards building a secular and a religious Karnataka with a focus on human development.

Speaking at the Golden jubilee of Urs Association at the Palace Grounds, he said, “Urs community may be small in size, but its contribution to the state is immense. The Wadeyar family has contributed greatly to the state. The iconic KRS, Vani Vilas Sagar dam, JC Engineering college, Victoria Hospital and Shivanasamudra power plant are just some of the corner stones they laid for a progressive Karnataka. We are all enjoying the fruits of their vision and effort.”

“Urs community leaders have submitted a memorandum seeking reservation and sites for their community. We will discuss this request at the government level and with the royal family and take a decision,” he said.

“Mysuru kings never prescribed which dharma to follow as they believed that there is only one God irrespective of the number of dharmas. I would like to thank the Mysuru kings for setting such an example. I have seen many families from Urs community in my constituency and they are very self-respecting,” he added. “It was Devaraj Urs who implemented land to the tiller law and provided lands to lakhs of farmless people. It was a historic decision. Devaraj Urs was a secular leader who built leaders from backward classes as well as upper classes,” he added.

Asked about BJP’s Dharmasthala yatra, he said, “If the BJP leaders have any conviction, let them get funds for Upper Bhadra project and Bengaluru development and get permissions for Mekedatu and Mahadayi. The BJP leaders must do their protest in Delhi to get funds for the state.”

Asked about Yatnal’s statement that BJP was not inducting DK Shivakumar into the party as he did not have enough MLAs behind, he said, “I don’t want to throw stone on the cow dung.”