Dakshina Kannada Working Journalists’ Association to Celebrate Golden Jubilee in Mangaluru

Mangaluru: The Golden Jubilee celebrations of the Dakshina Kannada Working Journalists’ Association will be held on August 6 at the Kudmul Ranga Rao Town Hall in Mangaluru. The inaugural ceremony at 9 a.m. will be presided over by MLA Vedavyas Kamath. Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, District In-charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, and other elected representatives are expected to attend.

As part of the event, the Suvarna Sambhrama Honour, a prestigious lifetime award, will be presented to Dr M Mohan Alva, President of Alva’s Education Foundation, Moodbidri. Former Chief Minister D.V. Sadananda Gowda will release a commemorative souvenir marking the occasion. Shivananda Tagadur, President of the Karnataka Union of Working Journalists, will release a documentary film based on the Golden Jubilee.

Vice Chancellor of Mangalore University, Prof. P.L. Dharma, will distribute awards to winners of the state-level photography competition held as part of the celebrations.

A panel discussion on the "Present and Future of Media" will be chaired by Ravi Hegde, Editor-in-Chief of Kannadaprabha and Suvarna News. B. Ravindra Shetty, Resident Editor of Vijaya Karnataka, Mangaluru, and Walter Nandalike, Managing Editor of Daijiworld Pvt. Ltd., will participate as speakers.

The valedictory session at 3 p.m. will include a felicitation of former presidents of the association. Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka will honour the guests, while Chief Minister’s Media Advisor K.V. Prabhakar will deliver the concluding address.

Also present at the press conference were P.B. Harish Rai (President, Mangaluru Press Club and General Convenor of the Golden Jubilee Committee), Vice President Bhaskar Rai Katta, General Secretary Jitendra Kundeshwar, Treasurer Pushparaj B.N., and State Executive Committee Member Ibrahim Adkasthala.