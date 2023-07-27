DCM instructs DC's to get a home near work place

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah along with his Deputy D K Shivakumar held a video interaction with District Collectors and Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officers to review the state's weather, rainfall and agricultural activities.

Speaking at the meeting, few instructions were given to the officials, DCM Shivakumar said, You will get the weather forecast from the weather department in advance anyway. Create awareness among people through media campaigns based on that report. It rains so much on a day like this. Th news should be spread through the media that people should not come out when there is heavy rain and flood. Then disaster can be avoided.

DCM Shivakumar instructed, Take precautionary measures. Avoid disaster. There is no use in defining the disaster. All District Collectors are present in this meeting. A point for your attention. We have implemented a system in Ramnagar district. All officers and government employees including District Collectors, Police Officers should stay at the central place where they work. Home should not be in one town and work place in another town. If it is in another town, people will not be able to reach it in case of emergency.

Make a home at the place of work and be available to people at the time of need. Bring a diary with their house photo, address, phone number. Officers should create a WhatsApp group, said DCM.

People from coastal districts including Uttara Kannada and Dakshina Kannada are migrating to Mumbai. Create employment opportunities and avoid migration. In the past, due to communal conflict and other reasons, no one would come forward to invest. Employment would not have been created. Now our government has come. The previous situation must change. A people friendly atmosphere should be created, he said.

CM Siddaramaiah, Minister G. Parameshwar, Chaluvaraya Swamy, Krishna Byre Gowda, MC Sudhakar, Lakshmi Hebbalkar, Priyanka Kharge, Ishwar Khandre, Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma, Revenue Department Principal Secretary (Disaster Management) V. Rashmi, Additional Chief Secretary Rajneesh Goyal and other officials were present.

No shortage of grants: CM





The grant is available in the PD account of each District Collector. Grants are also available under SDRF. Take immediate action for repairs. If more funding is needed send a request. The Minister in charge of the district supervises all the happenings of the district. The Chief Minister suggested that the district level officials must remain in the district headquarters.

