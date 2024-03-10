Delay in revival work of two major lakes causes dry borewells

Bengaluru: Bengaluru experts and residents have said that the delay in the revival of two major lakes may have led to the drying up of borewells in and around Bellandur and Varthur. After the Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA) took up the task of rejuvenating the lakes spread over a total area of 1,200 acres four years ago, inflow of treated sewage and rainwater into these lakes has stopped.

As part of the rejuvenation of the lakes, the BDA has diverted water inflows to desilt the lakes. But the incomplete work has severely affected the groundwater level. When these lakes were filled with water, many nearby residents depended on private tankers, at least when their borewells ran dry.

A major part of Bengaluru’s groundwater crisis is the draining of Bellandur and Varthur lakes to remove silt, water conservation expert Vishwanath Srikantaiah told the media. Spread over 330 hectares, Bellandur Lake can store 66 million liters of water per day. That is equivalent to 5,500 tankers (12,000 litres). Varthur can store 36 million liters of water per day. A total loss of 102 million liters of water per day has resulted in groundwater depletion. It is reported that as an urgent measure, BDA has told to fill these lakes with tertiary waste water.

Water is coming in borewells of residents living near Iblur lake. But the borewells near the Bellandur Lake have dried up, said Amaresh, president of the Green Glen Layout Resident Welfare Association. The water reservoir is filled with water after giving Kayakalpa to Iblur Lake. But the Bellandur lake work has been going on for many years, he said.

Although the water problem is acute, BDA is not ready to complete the work immediately. Another year is required to complete the Bellandur lake. The engineer in charge of the revival project said that water cannot be released into the lake till then.

He said that the Varthur Lake is nearing completion and it is hoped that the water will be flowed by the end of December. Former MLA Arvind Limbavali alleged that the BDA had destroyed the concept plan of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) committee. Had these lakes been full, the borewells would not have dried up to this extent. Out of the 110 villages included in the city limits, 31 are coming in my constituency and all of them are facing severe water shortage, he said.

A resident of Jnanabharati Ward, Manohar R, alleged that unscientific planning of the lake was the reason for the water problem. BBMP has emphasized on the beautification of water bodies in RR Nagar constituency. Many borewells in our area have dried up as the water holding capacity of these lakes has reduced, he said.

BJP list: Asked about BJP recommending Yaduveer’s name along with sitting MP Prathap Simha, he said, “Let them recommend anyone. We are going to fight our elections on ideology and principles.”