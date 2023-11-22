Demands of Various Communities For a Scientific Caste Census Must be Considered: DCM D K Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar today said that he stands by the Party’s line on caste census but the demand of various communities for a scientific approach to the caste census must be considered.

Speaking to reporters at the Chief Minister’s residence, he said, “Many communities are fighting for proportional reservation. Scheduled castes, Panchamasalis, Veerashaivas and Vokkaligas are all fighting. These demands are cutting across party lines. However, certain communities have said that they have not been contacted before the census and hence are demanding for a scientific caste census.”

Asked if he has signed the petition on caste census which was sent to the Chief Minister, Shivakumar said, “Politicians from various communities have been rallying around this issue. Similarly, I have to wear the community hat and participate in apolitical meetings organized by the community. Is it wrong?”

Another Round of Meetings

Replying to a query on appointments to Boards and Corporations, he said that the Party is in discussions with legislators and leaders.

“The Chief Minister and I are going to Telangana for the campaigning. A final list will be sent to the High Command after another round of meeting with Central leaders who are visiting the State on November 28,” he informed.

Asked if the Home Minister is unhappy about the process of appointment for Boards and Corporations, he said, “The Home Minister has been on a tour for the last three days. There is no resentment. The media is reading too much into this. The appointments for Boards and Corporations are for the Party members, who have worked hard for the Party. There is nothing like my candidate, his candidate or someone else’s candidate.

Discussions are on to accommodate many senior MLAs who have not been represented in the Ministry.”

Rejecting the allegation of BJP that Congress party is delaying the appointments for Boards and Corporations, he retorted, “We are in the process of appointing for Boards and Corporations within a few months of coming to power. When did BJP make these appointments? They could not even fill up the four-five Cabinet positions which were vacant till the end. It is like pot calling kettle black.”