Deputy Commissioner office staff held for issuing Aadhaar cards to Bangladeshi nationals

Hassan: The Police arrested a woman employee of the Deputy Commissioner’s office for issuing adhar cards to Bangla deshi immigrants. The accused identified as Anushree (38) working is Adhar cards section. it has been suspected that a significant number of illegal immigrants from Bangladesh have been residing in Hassan district, allegedly using fake documents to pose as residents of Assam. The issue has particularly affected areas like Alur, Belur, Sakaleshpur, and Arakalagudu, where these individuals have reportedly settled under the guise of labourers. Local residents in Arakalagudu taluk have raised alarms, claiming that there is a large concentration of illegal Bengali immigrants in the area. These immigrants are believed to have secured employment by presenting fake Aadhaar cards, falsely asserting that they hail from Assam. Some employers in the district have admitted to hiring these workers out of necessity, often without conducting proper document verification.

The shortage of labor in Hassan district has exacerbated the situation, with some agents reportedly facilitating the illegal entry of Bangladeshis into the area. These agents are accused of creating fake Aadhaar cards for the immigrants, charging between Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 for the service. Disturbingly, there have been allegations that these fraudulent Aadhaar cards are being generated and distributed within the premises of the District Collector’s office itself. A complaint was lodged with the Aadhaar distribution agency officials of the Bangalore division, alerting them to the use of fake documents by migrants to obtain Aadhaar cards. This led to an investigation that uncovered significant irregularities. During the verification process, it was found that multiple Aadhaar cards had been issued with altered dates and names, all using a single document. The situation raised further suspicion when QR codes on the Aadhaar cards failed to provide any valid information upon scanning. Additionally, errors in gender identification, with incorrect information entered in the male and female columns, were discovered

In light of these findings, authorities have taken action by arresting Anushree, a staff member working at the Aadhaar center in Hassan’s DCs office. The arrest has intensified the scrutiny of the illegal immigrant issue, prompting calls for a thorough investigation to identify and dismantle the network facilitating these fraudulent activities. This incident has sparked widespread concern among the local population, with many questioning the effectiveness of the current system in preventing such fraud. The revelation that such activities may have been occurring within government premises has only added to the sense of urgency. The situation underscores the need for stricter verification processes and increased vigilance to prevent further illegal immigration and the misuse of government-issued identification documents.