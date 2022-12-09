Despite 'Peace Talks' Between Karnataka And Maharashtra CMs, Protests Continue In Bengaluru

The chief ministers of Karnataka and Maharashtra spoke on the phone about preserving a friendly relationship between the citizens of both states, but protests in Karnataka went on as usual on Thursday. The pro-Kannada side, Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV), maintained their protest across Karnataka on Thursday amid the simmering Karnataka-Maharashtra border conflict.﻿



Kannada campaigners demonstrated outside the Mysore Bank in Bengaluru. They gave the state administration two days to take action against groups that support Maharashtra after they vandalised state buses, failing which Kannada activists threatened to escalate the demonstration and keep throwing stones at buses coming from Maharashtra.



Members of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike are accused of attacking a cargo van having a Maharashtra plate number in the Gadag district. The cargo vehicle was painted "Kannada" in black by protesters who also painted black paint on it. A few demonstrators also mounted the car and yelled chants against the Karnataka state administration for not resolving the border problem.