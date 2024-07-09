Dharwad HC rules in favour of Mantralaya Mutt in Nava Brindavan Pooja controversy

Koppal: In a significant ruling, a single-member bench of the Dharwad High Court has decided case in favour of Mantralaya Mutt regarding the pooja controversy at Nava Brindavan in Anegondi of Gangavati taluk. This ruling allows Subudhendra Theertha to perform pooja at Navavrindavana gadde, leading to an outpouring of joy among the devotees of Mantralaya Mutt. Celebrations ensued with devotees painting each other, bursting firecrackers, and dancing, marking their victory with enthusiasm.

The Uttaradhi Math had approached the Dharwad High Court to ban the Ashtottara Pooja for the members of Shri Raghavendraswamy Mutt at Navabrindavan in Anegundi. The single-member bench of the Dharwad High Court granted the petition, imposing a ban on the Ashtottara Puja. In response, Sri Raghavendraswamy Mutt filed an appeal challenging the order of the single-member bench.

Subudhendra Theertha Swamiji of Mantralaya Raya Mutt expressed his relief and happiness over the Karnataka High Court’s order favouring the Mutt. He announced that the court has permitted the worship of the three yatis, and thus, pooja would be performed today at the Vrindavans of Kavindratheertha, Vagishatheertha, and Padmanabha Theertha.

Swamiji elaborated that the Vrindavans at Nava Brindavan are sacred sites associated with their ancestors. He clarified that the complaint filed by another mutt was without basis, aiming to prevent the people of Mantralaya from performing worship. However, with the High Court ruling in their favour, they can now proceed with their rituals.

Subudhendra Theertha Swamiji emphasized that Mantralaya Raghavendra Mutt harbors no animosity towards other Mutts. He pointed out that their Mutt did not initiate any lawsuits, and it was the other monastery that had filed a case against them. Swamiji stated, “Truth has prevailed. We have not filed a case against anyone, and now we have achieved victory for truth.”

The High Court’s decision has settled the prolonged dispute over the worship rights at Padmanabha, Kavindra, and Vagisha Theerthas. Swamiji called for unity among the different Mutts, suggesting that they come together to resolve any remaining issues amicably. “Our Math is open to friendship. Let us all come together and revise amicably, worship together with joy,” Swamiji said, extending a hand of negotiation.

Jayathirtha pontiff , speaking on behalf of the other monastery, acknowledged the High Court’s ban on their activities regarding the Vrindavan dispute. He mentioned that they have appealed to a higher court, and the case will come up for hearing soon. “We will disclose everything at the appropriate time,” he added.