Dharwad to observe voluntary bandh today over student's tragic death

Dharwad: Inresponse to the killing of young woman Neha Hiremath in Hubballi, the Anjuman Islam organization has announced a voluntary Dharwad bandh on Monday. Ismail Tamtagara, the president of the organization, made the announcement in a press conference on Sunday.

Expressing deep concern over rising crimes, Tamtagara emphasized that students should not be identified by caste. "A student from our city has lost her life. Such incidents must not occur in any educational setting in the future " he said. He further added that swift and severe punishment for the accused is essential to deter such crimes.

During the bandh, shops across Dharwad district will remain closed from 10 am until 3 pm. The organization has planned a silent march starting at 10 am from the Anjuman organization to the DC’s office. Participants will wear black belts, and posters reading 'Justice for Neha' will be displayed prominently. Tamtagara stated that shops owned by the Muslim community will observe the bandh from 10 am to 3 pm.

Tamtagara clarified that while the organization encourages peaceful protests, forcing a bandh is not their intention.

"This is a voluntary bandh called only within our community," he said, emphasizing the importance of self-protection measures for female students. The organization plans to implement safety protocols in their schools and colleges, including obtaining consent letters from parents regarding disciplinary actions.

Addressing concerns about substance abuse in Dharwad, Tamtagara urged the government to take action against intoxicating substances like ganja, which are prevalent in the area. In memory of Neha Hiremath, the Anjuman Institute has decided to dedicate a room in Anjuman College in her name. The room will be inaugurated by Neha's parents as a tribute to her memory.

The Anjuman Institute, known for its diverse student body from various communities, has also announced the formation of a women's safety cell. This committee will monitor the safety of female students and take decisive actions against any threats to their well-being based on the committee's reports.

Women Commission visit

State Commission for Women Chairperson Nagalakshmi Chaudhary visited the residence of the deceased student Neha Hiremath at Bidnala in the city on Sunday and condoled with the family members.

She discussed with Neha's father Niranjan Hiremath and mother Geeta.,received complete information about the incident. She promised to get justice for Neha's death.

Before leaving for Neha's residence, Nagalakshmi had a long discussion with police Commissioner Renuka Sukumar at the guest house in the city. She obtained information about the case, the background of the accused Fayaz and the current development .