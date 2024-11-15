Digital locker facility now available at Namma Metro stations

Bengaluru: Namma Metro is convenient for fast and safe travel. Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL) has launched Smart Digital Luggage Locker which provides traffic-free movement service in Bengaluru. Metro passengers can leave their luggage in the Safe Clock organization’s smart digital locker and come back from their destination.

Smart digital lockers have started on Wednesday at Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Station (Majestic). Kalpana Kotaria, Executive Director of BMRCL inaugurated the Smart Digital Locker installed at Exit ‘D’ of Majestic Station. Passengers can keep 2 to 5 bags in the Smart Digital Locker. BMRCL on its social media shared, Great news for Namma Metro commuters! SafeCloak’s Smart Digital Luggage Locker Facility is now available at Majestic and other select stations. Store your bags for just Rs 70 for 6 hours (medium storage) and Rs 100 for large. Travel light, explore more.

‘If you fill in the options at the kiosk in the Smart Digital Locker and enter the mobile number, an OTP will be generated. If you put it in the kiosk, you will get a locker to keep the bags. Then, put the bag in the locker and lock it. After that, if you want to open, the owner of the bag should come and enter the OTP. Then the locker will open. Thus, it cannot be misused by others. As 2 to 3 bags for 6 hours will be charged at Rs 70 and for 4 to 5 bags at Rs 100. If the bags are kept for the same 12 hours, a fee of Rs 120 and Rs 160 has been fixed respectively ’ said an official.

The new service is currently launched at Majestic Kempegowda station, Chickpet and Benniganahalli metro stations. The SafeCloak organization plans to expand to other stations soon.