DK Shivakumar has support of 138 MLAs

Bengaluru/New Delhi: The speculations around the change of chief minister in Karnataka are not dying down, as Congress MLA Ravikumar Gowda has once again ignited the debate claiming 138 MLAs are in favour of DK Shivakumar.

"DK Shivakumar will become CM when the time comes. 138 MLAs are in favour of Shivakumar and CM Siddaramaiah. When the time comes, DKS will also become CM. If the time and the circumstances come together, it will be good. He must become CM; and he will," the MLA said on Monday.

This came after Bharatiya Janata Party alleged that Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and his deputy DK Shivakumar were attempting to woo Congress MLAs amid intensifying speculation over a power struggle for the top post. "DK Shivakumar and CM Siddaramaiah are engaged in horse trading. Siddaramaiah claims to have more support. He is trying to mobilise MLAs' support with money and power. Our intention is that they should complete a 5-year term as they have the full mandate," Union minister Pralhad Joshi said. "Horses are ready for sale in the market, and buyers are also ready. I want to make it clear that earlier, we were short of 9 seats, and we were the single largest party.” “The mandate was with us. Now they have a mandate and should run the government without any problem.

The Congress High Command is weak. Now, the situation is such that the one who gets MLA support will be the CM. Hence, both DCM DK Shivakumar and CM Siddaramaiah are involved in the trading of horses," he added.