DKS encourages children to fight against drugs

Bengaluru: The Drugs and narcotic substances are the curse and cancer of our society. With the aim of protecting our society and building a healthy society, DCM DK Shivakumar took part in an awareness march with school children on Anti-Drug Day.

On Monday, DK Shivakumar, who participated in the program organized by the Youth Empowerment and Sports Department in front of Vidhana Soudha, spoke to raise awareness about the dangers of drug consumption among children. He encouraged the children to fight against drugs.

Later, he walked with the children in an awareness march from Vidhana Soudha to Kanteerava stadium. Speaking at the event, DCM DK Shivakumar said ‘ Drugs will kill the future of the next generation. So to end this, we all are celebrating the day to create awareness among children and youth.

‘Children and youth are the wealth of this country. Today, Bengaluru, the state and the country have become world famous because they have preserved our culture and are working at the world level as educated people. Children here can rise to any high position in the world. DK Sivakumar can also be. To achieve what you want you should stay away from vices like drug addiction. Only then can the goal be achieved’, said DCM.

‘Today I will walk with you in march. This jatha will be remembered for the rest of your life. You will always remember that I stepped in the jatha to create awareness against drugs. All of you are here today before Vidhana Soudha i.e. Legislature and that side is High Court i.e. Judiciary. Nowhere in the whole world are the legislature and the judiciary opposite’, DKS added.

He said, ‘We are doing this programme here to let you know that if any of your friends or acquaintances become drug addicts in the future, the police will arrest them and they will be punished in court. In the last couple of years, you have seen how big people got caught in the drug trade and suffered. Don’t allow this in your life. Our state has better control than other states.’

He added: ‘I have participated in many treks over the past three years. Walk for Water, Freedom Walk, Bharat Jodo Yatra. If drugs are consumed, both pain and death will come. So, one should be very careful about this. You are here for a social purpose. You have come here with the intention of making yourself, your dear friends, society a healthy place.’