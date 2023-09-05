DKS flays all those not rooting for Mekedatu

Bengaluru: “It is a good thing that many organisations are fighting for Cauvery water. I congratulate them. Where did these organisations go when there was a march (Padayatra) to demand the Mekedatu project? Why are they not asking the central government to give permission to the Mekedatu project?” asked DCM DK Shivakumar.

Speaking to the media on Monday about the ongoing struggles over the Cauvery water issue, DCM Shivakumar said, “The Mekedatu project is the only solution to the Cauvery problem. There is no use in politics. Why are these organisations, BJP and Janata Dal leaders who are talking about Cauvery river water, not demanding the central government to give permission to the Mekedatu project? Why is the Environment department not giving permission? Shouldn’t those who are fighting now be fighting against the central government?”.

‘We are committed to look after the welfare of our farmers. For the same reason, the people of Tamil Nadu asked for 24,000 cusecs of water daily. As a result of our officials arguing that only 3,000 cusecs can be released, now the authority has ordered to release 5,000 cusecs of water. We are committed to fight for the protection of the state even in court. I have discussed this matter with a team of legal experts. We are going to convince them about the actual condition of our dams’, said DCM.

To a question about the matter not coming to the state, he said, “The minister has conducted a survey and presented a report for discussion on this issue. The concerned minister will give an answer to this,” he said.

When asked about former minister Ashwath Narayan’s statement that the Congress government is blackmailing the MLAs, he said, “Navarangi Narayan” has spoken about blackmail culture. Our MB Patil has answered to it correctly,” he said.