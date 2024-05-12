Two-term MP joins Congress in Haryana

Two-term MP from Kurukshetra and senior Other Backward Class (OBC) leader Kailasho Saini on Sunday joined Congress here.

After leaving the BJP, she took the membership of the Congress, expressing faith in the leadership of former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Hooda and state Congress President Chaudhary Udaibhan.

Hundreds of BJP workers also joined the Congress along with Kailasho Saini.

Ajit Singh Kadian, a former legislator from Beri, also left the BJP and joined the Congress.

Hooda welcomed them into the party and assured them full respect. Hooda said the entry of another big leader from the backward class into the Congress would strengthen the party.

“This will send a big message to the entire Haryana, including Kurukshetra. The Congress will also benefit from the experience of a senior leader like Ajit Singh Kadian,” he said.

Talking to the media, Kailasho Saini said the BJP was moving ahead on the policy of taking away the right of reservation from the Scheduled Castes and the OBC.

“In such a situation, there was no justification for remaining within this party. I decided to leave the party,” she added.

She said she would campaign for the INDIA alliance in Kurukshetra and wherever the party has given her the responsibility.