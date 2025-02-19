DKS urges approval of Mekedatu project, release pending funds

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Tuesday urged the Centre to grant approvals for the Mekedatu project and release pending funds for various irrigation projects in the state. He was speaking at the All India State Water Ministers’ Conference 2025, themed ‘India@2047–A Water-Secure Nation’, held in Udaipur.

“The Union Ministry of Jal Shakti must instruct the Central Water Commission to grant approval for the Mekedatu project on a priority basis,” Shivakumar, who holds the Irrigation portfolio said. “This project will help Karnataka release Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu as per the specified monthly quantum. Additionally, the project will generate 400 MW of power and fulfill Bengaluru’s drinking water needs,” he added.

According to Shivakumar, the Centre had announced a grant of Rs 5,300 crore for the Upper Bhadra project in the 2023-24 budget, yet the amount has not been released. “I appeal to the union government to release funds for the project as it caters to the drought-affected Central Karnataka region,” he was quoted as saying in a statement, issued by the minister’s office.

Shivakumar also appealed to the Ministry of Jal Shakti to move the Supreme Court by applying for the modification of its order dated September 16, 2011, and to take consequential steps for the Gazette Notification of the Award of the Krishna Water Dispute Tribunal (KWDT-II) which was pronounced in 2010, to enable Karnataka to make use of its allocated share.

“I also request the Jal Shakti Ministry to impress upon the Ministry of Environment to direct the National Board for Wildlife to grant the requisite clearances for the Kalasa Nala scheme, related to the Mahadayi Water Dispute Tribunal, which pronounced its award in August 2018,” he added.

The minister also appealed to the National Water Development Agency to revisit the State-wise provisions related to the Godavari-Cauvery Link Project under the Interlinking of Rivers Scheme for irrigation water use and to allocate Karnataka its rightful share based on the ‘principle of equity and equitable apportionment’.

He pointed out that the current allocation proposed for Karnataka stands at a meagre 15.891 TMC (10.74 per cent). “Our country has 18 per cent of the world’s population but only 4 per cent of the world’s freshwater reserves. This mismatch will create significant challenges in the future, and we must be prepared to meet the water demands of our growing cities and agricultural needs,” he cautioned. Noting that India currently has a water storage capacity of 253 billion cubic meters, Shivakumar said, “Our country needs to strengthen its water resource capabilities to ensure robust economic growth.” “We are already witnessing serious competition for water among different consumer segments,” he added.

Highlighting Karnataka’s strides in water resource reforms, he said, “Karnataka has implemented many reforms in the water resource sector. In August 2024, we amended theKarnataka Irrigation Act 1965, to prevent illegal tapping of water and ensure that water reaches the tail end of canals.”

He added, “The amendment also includes provisions for establishing an Irrigation Court. It delegates civil court-like powers to irrigation officers to conduct inquiries and enforce laws more effectively. Further, it allows for the formation of a task force with the police for better enforcement.” Shivakumar suggested that to facilitate water security and the optimal utilisation of the country’s water resources for health, food, energy, the environment and other societal needs, several steps need to be taken.

“Firstly, there is a need to consolidate existing legislation or formulate new legislation covering the entire water sector. Currently, there are 29 different laws, including 14 central acts and 15 state-level acts,” he urged. The minister stressed the need to establish new administrative bodies with the requisite mandates, powers, authority, staff and resources. “There is also a need to restructure and reorganise government departments and agencies, along with the necessary institutional alignments and capacity building. The current times demand the development and adoption of new Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in terms of approaches, methodologies, techno-managerial aspects, tools and practices to streamline processes,” he said. Also, Shivakumar appealed to the Union Jal Shakti Minister to address Karnataka’s demands on priority.