  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Karnataka > Bengaluru

Double-decker project planned for 16-km flyover route to Kengeri

Double-decker project planned for 16-km flyover route to Kengeri
x
Highlights

With the aim of reducing traffic jams in Bengaluru city, double-decker flyovers are being planned for all newly constructed metro lines. The same model is being implemented in the suburban rail project.

Bengaluru: With the aim of reducing traffic jams in Bengaluru city, double-decker flyovers are being planned for all newly constructed metro lines. The same model is being implemented in the suburban rail project. Out of the 35 km stretch of Kengeri-Whitefield (Parijata route-Corridor 3) of the suburban rail project, a double-decker project is being planned for the 16 km flyover route between KSR Bengaluru-Kengeri.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and the Rail Infrastructure Development Company (Karnataka) Limited (K-Ride), which is implementing the Bangalore Suburban Rail Project, have agreed in principle to this project. BBMP is allocating Rs 350 crore for this, sources said.

The double-decker suburban corridor will provide direct connectivity from Majestic (Bangalore City) to Jagjivanram Nagar, Vijayanagar, Kengeri, Nice Road and Kempegowda Layout. The K-Ride corridor will be built as a double-decker structure. Level-1 will have a two-lane road flyover (each 7.5 metres carriage width) and Level-2 will house suburban trains.

The 148-km Bangalore Suburban Rail Project consists of four corridors. Out of the four corridors, about 61 km is elevated and all these elevated routes will be double-decker in the near future, an official said.

Trains will run on the elevated route of KSR Bengaluru City Railway Station- Devanahalli (Corridor-1) 18.98 km, Baiyappanahalli Terminal-Chikkabanavara (Corridor-2) 12 km, and Hillali-Rajanukunte (Corridor-3) 13.29 km. More land acquisition is required for the construction of double-decker in all these places. There is also a need for funding. This is a good development in the context of traffic jams in the city, said an official.

The city’s first double-decker (metro on the first line, vehicle traffic on the second line) project is a 3 km stretch from Ragigudda to Silk Board, and this route has been successful. Before the introduction of double-decker, it took 15 to 20 minutes to travel three km on this route. This time has been reduced to 5 minutes.

“All upcoming metro lines in Bengaluru, including Corridor-1 (32.15 km) from JP Nagar Phase-4 to Kempapura and Corridor-2 (12.5 km) from Hosahalli to Kadabagere, will be built as part of the double-decker flyover projects,” said DCM DK Shivakumar. “The 41 km double-decker corridor (road-cum-metro rail) will cost an estimated Rs 18,000 crore,” said an official.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick