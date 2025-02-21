Double-decker project planned for 16-km flyover route to Kengeri

Bengaluru: With the aim of reducing traffic jams in Bengaluru city, double-decker flyovers are being planned for all newly constructed metro lines. The same model is being implemented in the suburban rail project. Out of the 35 km stretch of Kengeri-Whitefield (Parijata route-Corridor 3) of the suburban rail project, a double-decker project is being planned for the 16 km flyover route between KSR Bengaluru-Kengeri.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and the Rail Infrastructure Development Company (Karnataka) Limited (K-Ride), which is implementing the Bangalore Suburban Rail Project, have agreed in principle to this project. BBMP is allocating Rs 350 crore for this, sources said.

The double-decker suburban corridor will provide direct connectivity from Majestic (Bangalore City) to Jagjivanram Nagar, Vijayanagar, Kengeri, Nice Road and Kempegowda Layout. The K-Ride corridor will be built as a double-decker structure. Level-1 will have a two-lane road flyover (each 7.5 metres carriage width) and Level-2 will house suburban trains.

The 148-km Bangalore Suburban Rail Project consists of four corridors. Out of the four corridors, about 61 km is elevated and all these elevated routes will be double-decker in the near future, an official said.

Trains will run on the elevated route of KSR Bengaluru City Railway Station- Devanahalli (Corridor-1) 18.98 km, Baiyappanahalli Terminal-Chikkabanavara (Corridor-2) 12 km, and Hillali-Rajanukunte (Corridor-3) 13.29 km. More land acquisition is required for the construction of double-decker in all these places. There is also a need for funding. This is a good development in the context of traffic jams in the city, said an official.

The city’s first double-decker (metro on the first line, vehicle traffic on the second line) project is a 3 km stretch from Ragigudda to Silk Board, and this route has been successful. Before the introduction of double-decker, it took 15 to 20 minutes to travel three km on this route. This time has been reduced to 5 minutes.

“All upcoming metro lines in Bengaluru, including Corridor-1 (32.15 km) from JP Nagar Phase-4 to Kempapura and Corridor-2 (12.5 km) from Hosahalli to Kadabagere, will be built as part of the double-decker flyover projects,” said DCM DK Shivakumar. “The 41 km double-decker corridor (road-cum-metro rail) will cost an estimated Rs 18,000 crore,” said an official.